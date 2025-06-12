 SHOCKING! Pune Doctor Dies Of Breathing Difficulties While Trekking In Himachal Pradesh's Buran Ghati
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneSHOCKING! Pune Doctor Dies Of Breathing Difficulties While Trekking In Himachal Pradesh's Buran Ghati

SHOCKING! Pune Doctor Dies Of Breathing Difficulties While Trekking In Himachal Pradesh's Buran Ghati

Dr Nitin Abhivant, Head of the Psychiatry Department at the government-run hospital, was on an expedition with his friends from Mumbai when the incident occurred on Monday.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
SHOCKING! Pune Doctor Dies Of Breathing Difficulties While Trekking In Himachal Pradesh's Buran Ghati | Sourced

A 42-year-old doctor from Sassoon General Hospital in Pune died due to breathing difficulties while trekking in the Buran Ghati region of Himachal Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

Dr Nitin Abhivant, Head of the Psychiatry Department at the government-run hospital, was on an expedition with his friends from Mumbai when the incident occurred on Monday.

Read Also
Pune: Retired ACP Dies Due To Heart Attack On Sinhagad Trek Despite Doctor Friend’s Efforts
article-image

"Dr Abhivant, an avid trekker, left for Himachal Pradesh on June 7 along with his college friends. The group began the trek on Monday morning, but within half an hour, he started experiencing severe breathlessness. His doctor friends attempted to revive him and rushed him to the base camp, but he could not be saved," a hospital official said.

The official added that Dr Abhivant was an experienced trekker and had earlier undertaken several treks in the Sahyadri ranges.

FPJ Shorts
Germany Sees 35% Surge In Indian Student Applications Amid Global Visa Uncertainty
Germany Sees 35% Surge In Indian Student Applications Amid Global Visa Uncertainty
Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges Seized
Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges Seized
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'

He is survived by his parents, brother, wife, and an eight-year-old son.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

After Row Over Sarasbaug Closure On Basi Eid, PMC Defends Move Citing Law And Order Concerns

After Row Over Sarasbaug Closure On Basi Eid, PMC Defends Move Citing Law And Order Concerns

Pune Faces Garbage Crisis As Key Waste Plants Shut Down: 'Cleanliness Is A Right, Not A Favour'...

Pune Faces Garbage Crisis As Key Waste Plants Shut Down: 'Cleanliness Is A Right, Not A Favour'...

Pune: Khadakwasla Dam At 46.32 Per Cent As Monsoon Boosts Water Levels Across Cluster Dams

Pune: Khadakwasla Dam At 46.32 Per Cent As Monsoon Boosts Water Levels Across Cluster Dams

Lonavala Traffic Alert: Key Roads Closed, New Routes Announced For Tourists

Lonavala Traffic Alert: Key Roads Closed, New Routes Announced For Tourists

NCP-SCP Chief Sharad Pawar Condoles Loss Of Lives In Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Calls Incident...

NCP-SCP Chief Sharad Pawar Condoles Loss Of Lives In Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Calls Incident...