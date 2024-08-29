Pune Police Crack Down On Dahi Handi Mandals For Laser Light Violations; CP Inspects Ganeshotsav Preparations | X/@PuneCityPolice

Pune Police have launched a crackdown on Dahi Handi mandals for violating laser beam light norms during Tuesday's celebrations.

Despite a circular issued by Additional Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma on Saturday declaring a 60-day ban on laser beam lights, several mandals across the city organised laser light shows during Dahi Handi celebrations.

According to a police official, a case has been registered against Padmaja Mitra Mandal Trust for using intense laser beam lights during their Dahi Handi celebration. The programme was organised in front of Shardabai Govindrao Pawar Gymnasium in Sahakarnagar. Mandal members Sagar Gautam Bhoke, Vinayak Vijay Mohite, Rakesh Dattu Manere, Digambar Madhukar Mohite, and Ganesh Dattatray Dange have been booked for violating the police order.

Moreover, 12 mandals within Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station limits and six mandals within Swargate Police Station limits have been booked for violating noise level regulations during the celebration. The DJ sounds exceeded 100 decibels, and accordingly, cases have been registered against them for violating noise norms.

The Pune City Police have already announced a ban on the use of laser lights during this year's Ganeshotsav. Last year, during Ganeshotsav, many people suffered eye injuries due to the use of high-beam laser lights during the immersion procession. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar chaired a meeting with prominent mandals and imposed a ban on the use of laser lights during the festival.

Following the meeting, Kumar said, "After discussions with Ganesh mandals, we have decided to ban the use of laser beam lights during the immersion process." He added that the use of music systems must adhere to the court's guidelines. Kumar warned that strict action would be taken in case of violations. The CP also stated that the police would conduct a separate meeting with Dolby music system owners to finalise the action plan.

Meanwhile, keeping an eye on security arrangements for Ganeshotsav, Kumar visited various Ganpati mandals across the city on Wednesday evening. He inspected the security arrangements and guided mandal members about safety guidelines for the upcoming festive season.

Addressing the media, the CP said, "We have inspected all the mandals and also visited the procession route. We are coordinating with all mandal members for smooth celebrations. Also, after a meeting with Ganesh mandal representatives, we have announced the ban on laser beam lights during the immersion procession and warned of legal consequences for those who violate this rule."