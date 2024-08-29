Pune: Kunal Tilak Meets Devendra Fadnavis, Expresses Desire To Contest Assembly Polls From Kasba Peth Constituency | Instagram/kunalstilak

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth leader and spokesperson Kunal Tilak recently met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to express his desire to contest the upcoming Assembly polls from the Kasba Peth constituency in Pune.

“I am working hard at the ground level and reaching out to as many voters as possible. I am hoping the party will give me a chance to serve the people,” Kunal was quoted as saying by HT.

In the 2019 Assembly polls, Kunal's mother, Mukta Tilak, was elected as the MLA from the Kasba Peth Assembly seat. However, she passed away in December 2022 after a prolonged illness.

Following her death, a bypoll was held, and the BJP failed to retain the seat as Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar defeated BJP nominee Hemant Rasane.

The seat was considered a BJP bastion, with the party holding power in the Kasba Peth constituency for 28 years. Girish Bapat, the late BJP MP from Pune, represented the seat five times until 2019.

Meanwhile, amid the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants' protests in Pune, Kunal recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to call for a dedicated protest ground in the city due to escalating traffic issues.

Read Also Spare An Hour For Reading Daily, Advises Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan To Pune Students

Kunal wrote, "The administration (in Pune) has completely failed in maintaining roads, regulating traffic, and investing in infrastructure over the last three years. Constant protests leading to roadblocks are another issue I have recently observed."

"I call for a dedicated protest ground or venue where all future protests should be held, rather than at random places and times. I request @PMCPune and @CPPuneCity to either designate a spot or not grant permissions for protests, especially in central Pune, during the upcoming festive period," he added.