Pune Police Crack 173 Theft Cases, Recover Loot Valued At ₹1.21 Crore |

The Pune city police have solved as many as 173 theft cases and apprehended 10 members of a criminal gang. The police's efforts have resulted in the recovery of stolen goods amounting to ₹1.21 crore, including 1.25 kg of gold valued at ₹80 lakh, along with the seizure of three country-made pistols and 14 live cartridges.

The breakthrough came during an investigation into an armed robbery case at the Hadapsar police station. A specialised crime branch team, led by Senior Police Inspector Shrihari Bahirat and Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Tambe, set up a strategic operation near Sonar bridge in Fursungi on September 9.

In this operation, the police arrested notorious criminal Ajaysinh Dudhani (23) from Manjari, along with a history-sheeter, Bachhansingh Bhond (25) from Vaiduwadi, Hadapsar. Additionally, a minor was apprehended at the scene. Dudhani had previously been arrested in connection with 25 criminal cases, while Bhond and the minor were also named in ten prior offences, according to the police.

Further investigations led to the arrest of several associates, including Manish Kushwah, Ramjitsingh Tak, Kanwarsnigh Tak, Rohitsingh Juni, Arti Tak, Kavita Tak, Santosh Parge, all residents of Hadapsar, and Gopinath Borade of Warvand.

It was also established that two other gang members, Rahulsingh Bhond and Lakhansingh Dudhani, had already been arrested by the police in Solapur and Kolhapur for separate offenses. Lakhansingh had a record of 25 serious offenses, while Rahulsingh was accused in 11 cases.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ramnath Pokle emphasised that the arrests have led to the resolution of 173 offences, including 166 house burglaries and seven other crimes, such as vehicle thefts, all of which occurred this year.

