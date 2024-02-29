Pune Police Arrest 5 People For Targeting Gulf Citizens Seeking Medical Treatment

Delhi Crime: Jilted Lover Slits Woman's Throat, Stabs Her Nearly 20 Times Over Infidelity Suspicion In Shakur Basti; Accused Held |

Pune: The police have arrested five people who were allegedly targeting Gulf citizens seeking medical treatment in Pune. An investigation into the case has revealed that the four individuals arrested are part of an Iranian gang that communicated with Gulf citizens in Arabic.

The accused, posing as policemen, robbed foreign nationals in Pune city. The majority of their victims were Gulf citizens seeking medical treatment in Pune, residing in the Kondhwa area. Senior Police Inspector Santosh Sonwane of Kondhwa Police Station noted that these individuals, who do not speak Hindi and have a distinctive dress, are easily noticeable.

A complaint was filed by Saleh Othman Ahmed (52 years old, a resident of Yemen) at Kondhwa Police Station. Ahmed had brought his wife to Pune for medical treatment. The incident occurred on February 8 when Ahmed left Kondhwa. The accused intercepted them, posing as police officers, and robbed them. CCTV footage captured the accused fleeing the scene in a car. The police obtained footage from nearly 600 CCTV cameras. It was discovered that the thieves had fled to Daman by car. Following the complaint, police have arrested Sikander Ali Shaikh (44 years old), Karim Firoj Khan (29 years old), Irfan Hussain Hashmi (44 years old), and Mehboob Hamdi Khan (59 years old, a resident of Delhi). Police have recovered $3,000, 500 Saudi riyals, ₹53,000, and a motor from these accused.