Pune: PMRDA Bans Mobile Phone Use During Work Hours — All You Need To Know | Unsplash

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has banned mobile phone use during working hours. The ban applies to contractual employees hired through outsourcing agencies and was implemented on Wednesday. Approximately 80 per cent of PMRDA's staff are outsourced, with most being Class 3 and 4 workers.

"It has been observed that mobile phone use by contract staff hired through outsourcing agencies is creating work-related issues," said Dnyaneshwar Bhale, PRO of PMRDA. "Additionally, we must maintain confidentiality. As part of office discipline, we have decided to ban contract employees from using mobile phones during office hours. This implementation has begun. The decision will ensure employees remain focused on their work and help in the smooth execution of official duties."

"Mobile phones will be seized from those who violate the order," Bhale added, "and repeated violations will lead to service termination. Landline phones are available in the office for emergency communication."

The Maharashtra government has approved a staff strength of 407 posts in PMRDA. However, many positions remain vacant due to delays in deputation and direct recruitment processes. Until these vacancies are filled through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) and District Selection Committee, PMRDA has appointed an external agency to provide contractual staff. Over the past month, PMRDA has hired approximately 300 Class 2 and Class 3 employees through a third-party agency. Of the 407 sanctioned posts, only 89 permanent employees, including Class 1 and Class 2 officers, are currently in place.