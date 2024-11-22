 Pune: 3rd India-Australia Joint Military Exercise 'AustraHind' Concludes At Aundh Military Station (VIDEO)
Pune: 3rd India-Australia Joint Military Exercise 'AustraHind' Concludes At Aundh Military Station (VIDEO)

The exercise was started in 2022 in Rajasthan and has since then become an annual event which is conducted alternatively in India and Australia

ANIUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
Pune: 3rd India-Australia Joint Military Exercise 'AustraHind' Concludes At Aundh Military Station | X/@adgpi

The third edition of the India-Australia joint military exercise, 'AustraHind' concluded on Thursday at the Foreign Training Node in Maharashtra's Pune.

The closing ceremony was attended by General Officer Commanding, 36 RAPID, Major General KTG Krishnan, and Commander of 2nd Australian Division Major General David Thomae.

The two-week training programme, designed to enhance cooperation and interoperability between the armed forces of the two nations, was held from November 8 to 21.

According to an official press release, Participants practised combat scenarios such as raiding a hostile target and administering combat first aid to injured soldiers. These drills aim to improve coordination and build mutual understanding between the Indian and Australian forces.

As part of the exercise's social and cultural activities, both contingents participated in an excursion to the historic Sinhagad Fort near Pune, providing a cultural and historical experience. The Australian contingent also had the opportunity to visit the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla, Pune, on November 12.

"During the visit, the participants were familiarised with the NDA's state-of-the-art training facilities and had the chance to interact with instructor staff, gaining insights into the academy's rigorous training environment and its legacy of discipline and excellence in shaping future military leaders," the release read.

AustraHind 2024 underscores the strong and growing defence ties between India and Australia, as both nations continue to work together to strengthen regional security and foster closer military collaboration, the release added.

The exercise was started in 2022 in Rajasthan and has since then become an annual event which is conducted alternatively in India and Australia.

The last edition of the same exercise was conducted in Perth, Australia in December 2023.

