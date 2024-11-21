 Good News! Significant Drop in Dengue and Chikungunya Cases in Pune, PMC Credits Targeted Measures and End of Monsoon
In November, only 13 dengue-positive cases were reported, a notable reduction from the peak months of August, September, and October.

Thursday, November 21, 2024
Pune: Weather Fluctuations Contribute To Rise In Vector-Borne Diseases Like Dengue, Chikungunya | File Photo

Pune has seen a significant drop in the number of dengue and chikungunya cases since the start of this month. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) data shows a sharp decline in both diseases. After months of increasing cases, the city is now experiencing a steady decrease. The effective intervention measures and the end of the monsoon season have led to the decline, claim the officials.

Chikungunya cases, totaling 462 for the year, followed a similar trend. Rising gradually since July, cases reached a peak in September with 225 reported cases but have since dropped to 24 in November.

Dr. Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer, PMC, said, "There's a sharp decline in dengue and chikungunya cases due to the effectiveness of PMC’s targeted mosquito control programs, which have significantly curbed the spread of these diseases. The reduction is also attributed to seasonal changes, which contribute to fewer breeding grounds for mosquitoes during the winter months. We have taken action and collected a fine of ₹7,95,250."

