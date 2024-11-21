Pune District Sees 61.05% Voter Turnout, Rises From 57.85% in 2019; Rural Areas Lead in Participation; Lowest in Hadapsar and Shivajinagar |

In what can be seen as a modest success for the administration's efforts to boost voter participation, Pune district recorded a voter turnout of 61.05%, an increase from the 57.85% seen in the 2019 assembly elections. The turnout was 61.7% in 2014 and 54.5% in 2009.

According to data from the Election Commission (EC), Pune city also saw a notable voter turnout. With 21 assembly seats in Pune district—comprising 10 rural constituencies, eight in Pune city, and three in Pimpri-Chinchwad—the elections were crucial for both political alliances. The outcome in these constituencies plays a key role in determining Maharashtra's political landscape. A total of 303 candidates contested across these 21 seats.

Rural constituencies like Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed-Alandi, Daund, Indapur, Baramati, and Maval recorded impressive voter turnouts of over 60%, while urban constituencies such as Bhosari and Kasba Peth showed relatively lower participation rates.

The final figures, however, can change a bit till EC announces them in press conference.