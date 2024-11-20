Sharad Pawar Defends Supriya Sule Over Alleged 'Bitcoin Scam'

(File photo) Sharad Pawar |

Sharad Pawar, veteran leader and chief of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) came ahead to defend NCP MP Supriya Sule over the alleged 'bitcoin scam'. The senior Pawar said that the person who has accused of Sule being part of the bitcoin scam has himself been to jail. The allegation of the scam has been made by former IPS officer Ravindra Patil. The allegation is being played up by the BJP. Sharad Pawar said that only BJP could take a person who has been to jail and support his allegations. Pawar made the statement to media at the time he cast his vote in Baramati.

"The person who made the allegations was in jail for several months and taking that person along and making false allegations, only BJP can do this," said Pawar as quoted by ANI.

"People should vote and I am confident that people of Maharashtra will vote in large numbers in a peaceful manner. After 23 November, it will be clear who will be given the responsibility of forming the government in the state," he added.

The 'Bitcoin Scam' Allegation

Former IPS officer Ravindra Patil levelled allegations against Supriya Sule saying she alongwith Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole were involved in cryptocurrency scam that dated back to 2018. The allegations said that the scam was perpetrated to raise money for assembly election campaign.

The BJP pounced on the allegations.

"we want to ask 5 questions to the Congress Party, one, are you involved in the bitcoin transaction? Second, are you in contact with this person named Gaurav Gupta or Mehta? Third, the chats are yours (of your leaders) or not? Fourth, the audio in the audio clips is yours or not? Fifth, who are the 'big people'?" said BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Supriya Sule has refuted all allegations.

"I am ready to answer his (Sudhanshu Trivedi) 5 questions wherever he wants. Time of his choice, place of his choice and platform of his choice. I am ready to answer him because all the allegations are completely false," she has said.