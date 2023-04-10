Pune: PMPML to ply special buses on occasion of Mahatma Phule’s birth anniversary on April 11

Considering the large number of people travelling to Mahatma Phule Wada in Pune on April 11, to celebrate Mahatma Phule’s birth anniversary, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) PMPML will ply special buses on occasion.

Situated in the Ganj Peth area of Pune, Phule Wada was once the abode to visionary reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule. It was built in 1852 and the place has been converted into a museum with photographs of Mahatma Phule and Savitribai.

The PMPML bus service will cover the following routes:

1. Swargate to Pune Station: Sonawane Hospital, Ramoshi Gate, Nana Peth

2. Nata Wadi to Kondhwa-Khurd Phadke Houd, Ramoshi Gate

3. Katraj to Maharashtra Housing Board: Swargate, Sonawane Hospital, Pune Station

4. Katraj to Lohegaon: Pune Station, Yerwada, Nagpur Chawl

5. Dhankawadi, Taljai Pathar to Pune Station: Padmavati, Sarang Society, Swargate

6. Padmavati to Pune Station: Sarang Society, Swargate, Sonwane Hospital

7. BRT Dhankawadi to Pune Station: Market Yard, Dias Plot, Sonwane Hospital

8. Katraj to Pune Station: Laketown Society, Bibvewadi, Sonwane Hospital

9. Katraj to Kharadi: Pune Station, Yerwada, Shastrinagar

10. Bhekarainagar to NT Wadi: Hadapsar, Pulgate, Ramoshi Gate

11. Shewalewadi to Kothrud Depot: Hadapsar, Pulgate, Nana Peth

12. Upper Depot to Pune Station: Bibvewadi, Gangadham Chowk, Sonwane Hospital

14. Yevlewadi to Kondhwa: Kumarprithvi Market Yard Depot, Apsara Talkies, Sonwane Hospital

15. Yevlewadi to Pune Station: Khadi Machine Chowk, Kakade Vasti, Sonwane Hospital

16. Shewalewadi to Warje Malwadi: Hadapsar, Pulgate, Nana Peth

17. Wagholi to Katraj: Chandannagar, Yerwada, Pune Station