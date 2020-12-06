Tribute to icons: Couple's themed pre-wedding photoshoot dedicated to Savitribai and Jyotiba Phule is winning the internet

Shot against the stunning landscapes like beaches, hills and temples, pre-wedding photoshoots are always fun. These photo shoots, however, are best when they portray the essence of the relationship of the couple to its fullest. In one such photoshoot, a couple from Jalgaon in Maharashtra has come with an unique idea.

The duo – Shweta Patil and Mangesh Lohar - has done a photoshoot that pays tribute to the lives of social reformers Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule.

Photos of Shweta and Mangesh had gone viral on the internet, with several netizens applauding them for such a unique concept.

Talking to FPJ, about the "story" behind the idea, Shweta said, “We met at a social service camp 7 years ago in Amalner. After being friends for a few years, we fell in love and decided to get married.”

“We have always considered Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule as our ideal couple. That is because, even during their struggle for a cause, they would always give respect, freedom and space to each other," Shweta added.

Shweta also narrated a story of how Jyotiba Phule stood by Savitribai Phule and refused to get married again in societal pressure because the couple could not conceive.

"We will be getting married in Court so we will not have a lot of photos. Thus the idea of the pre-wedding photoshoot occurred to us," Shweta added.

She further said, "And when we were discussing as to how to do it, we decided on giving a visual tribute to our ideal couple through our photoshoot."

Talking about the response they got after the photos went viral, she said that they have been receiving many calls and messages of appreciation. She also noted that the response they got shows how much people love and respect Phules.

While Shweta is an alumnus of Azim Premji University and works in an NGO, Mangesh is an automobile engineer and runs his own business.

Photos of Shweta and Mangesh are clicked by Akola based photographer Umesh Sadanshio.

Have a look at the photos: