Pune: PMPML Rakes In ₹12.55 Lakh In 15 Days Via Cashless Payments |

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) has received a positive response for its cashless payment service, which was launched on October 1 with the intent to provide a digital payment option for commuters to book tickets during their journey. Impressively, in the first 15 days since its introduction, PMPML generated a revenue of ₹12,55,026. During this period, a total of 46,922 tickets were successfully sold, with 57,795 passengers choosing to purchase cashless tickets via QR codes.

"In the initial fifteen days following its launch, PMPML generated a revenue of ₹12,55,026, with 46,922 tickets being successfully sold. A total of 57,795 passengers have purchased cashless tickets via QR codes," the PMPML said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "PMPML encourages all commuters to take advantage of this service as much as possible," it added.

| Date | Revenue (₹) | Passengers |

| October 1 | ₹45,251 | 2,200 |

| October 2 | ₹56,541 | 2,783 |

| October 3 | ₹48,200 | 2,364 |

| October 4 | ₹54,730 | 2,554 |

| October 5 | ₹59,701 | 2,789 |

| October 6 | ₹69,138 | 3,229 |

| October 7 | ₹75,699 | 3,397 |

| October 8 | ₹1,14,421 | 5,313 |

| October 9 | ₹87,009 | 4,024 |

| October 10 | ₹75,470 | 3,290 |

| October 11 | ₹86,791 | 3,841 |

| October 12 | ₹1,04,116 | 4,544 |

| October 13 | ₹1,15,437 | 5,180 |

| October 14 | ₹1,05,504 | 4,911 |

| October 15 | ₹1,56,943 | 7,376 |

| Total | ₹12,55,026 | 57,795 |