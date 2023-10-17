 Pune: PMPML Rakes In ₹12.55 Lakh In 15 Days Via Cashless Payments
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PMPML Rakes In ₹12.55 Lakh In 15 Days Via Cashless Payments

Pune: PMPML Rakes In ₹12.55 Lakh In 15 Days Via Cashless Payments

During this period, a total of 46,922 tickets were successfully sold, with 57,795 passengers choosing to purchase cashless tickets via QR codes

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 11:27 AM IST
article-image
Pune: PMPML Rakes In ₹12.55 Lakh In 15 Days Via Cashless Payments |

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) has received a positive response for its cashless payment service, which was launched on October 1 with the intent to provide a digital payment option for commuters to book tickets during their journey. Impressively, in the first 15 days since its introduction, PMPML generated a revenue of ₹12,55,026. During this period, a total of 46,922 tickets were successfully sold, with 57,795 passengers choosing to purchase cashless tickets via QR codes.

"In the initial fifteen days following its launch, PMPML generated a revenue of ₹12,55,026, with 46,922 tickets being successfully sold. A total of 57,795 passengers have purchased cashless tickets via QR codes," the PMPML said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "PMPML encourages all commuters to take advantage of this service as much as possible," it added.

Read Also
Pune: 24th Navratri Women's Festival To Commence Today
article-image

| Date | Revenue (₹) | Passengers |

| October 1 | ₹45,251 | 2,200 |

| October 2 | ₹56,541 | 2,783 |

| October 3 | ₹48,200 | 2,364 |

| October 4 | ₹54,730 | 2,554 |

| October 5 | ₹59,701 | 2,789 |

| October 6 | ₹69,138 | 3,229 |

| October 7 | ₹75,699 | 3,397 |

| October 8 | ₹1,14,421 | 5,313 |

| October 9 | ₹87,009 | 4,024 |

| October 10 | ₹75,470 | 3,290 |

| October 11 | ₹86,791 | 3,841 |

| October 12 | ₹1,04,116 | 4,544 |

| October 13 | ₹1,15,437 | 5,180 |

| October 14 | ₹1,05,504 | 4,911 |

| October 15 | ₹1,56,943 | 7,376 |

| Total | ₹12,55,026 | 57,795 |

Read Also
Pune: Bangladeshi Minor Forced Into Prostitution After False Job Promise In India
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Sugar Commissioner Orders Recovery Of Unpaid FRP In State From 31 Cooperatives

Pune: Sugar Commissioner Orders Recovery Of Unpaid FRP In State From 31 Cooperatives

'Finally, Bhide Wada Will Be A National Monument': Politicians Welcome Bombay HC's Ruling

'Finally, Bhide Wada Will Be A National Monument': Politicians Welcome Bombay HC's Ruling

Lalit Patil Drugs Case: Investigating Officer ACP Sunil Tambe Appears In Plain Clothes, Receives...

Lalit Patil Drugs Case: Investigating Officer ACP Sunil Tambe Appears In Plain Clothes, Receives...

Mild Earthquake Tremors Shakes Satara District In Maharashtra

Mild Earthquake Tremors Shakes Satara District In Maharashtra

From October 17 to 26: Check Details And Timings Of Block On Mumbai Pune Expressway For Gantry...

From October 17 to 26: Check Details And Timings Of Block On Mumbai Pune Expressway For Gantry...