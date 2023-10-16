Pune: 24th Navratri Women's Festival To Commence Today |

The "Pune Navratra Women's Festival" is marking its 24th year, offering a platform for women to showcase their talents within the Pune Navratri Festival. During the opening ceremony of Mahila Mahotsav, two accomplished women will be honoured with the 'Tejaswini' award. This year, the award will be presented to lawn tennis player Rituja Bhosale and Swadesh Seva Foundation founder president Dhanshree Patil. The award includes 11,000 rupees, an image of the Goddess, a badge of honor, a shawl, and a sacred coconut.

The inaugural ceremony and all women's competitions will take place at the Laxmimata Temple Precinct near Muktangan School, close to Vasantrao Bagul Udyan, Sahakarnagar at the hands of State Women's Commission Chief Rupali Chakankar, as informed by the President of Pune Navratri Women's Festival, Jayashree Bagul.

The Pune Navratri Women's Festival, scheduled from October 17 to October 23 at the Shri Lakshmimata Temple premises, will host various competitions, including fancy dress, painting, cooking, and dance. These competitions offer attractive prizes for all the participating women and girls. Renowned culinary expert Madhura Bachal will be part of the cooking competition, and well-known painter Charuhas Pandit will serve as the chief guest for the painting competition, as mentioned by Jayshree Bagul.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)