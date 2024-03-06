Pune: PMPML Offers Free Bus Rides For Women Passengers on International Women's Day On THESE 17 Routes |

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) has iannoce free rides in its buses for women passengers on March 8.

In this special initiative PMPML is providing complimentary travel for women passengers on 17 selected bus routes across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities.

The featured routes are as follows:

1. Bus No. 301: Swargate – Hadapsar

2. Bus No. 117: Swargate – Dhayreshwar Mandir

3. Bus No. 169: Shaniwarwada – Keshavnagar Mundhwa

4. Bus No. 94: Kothrud Depot – Pune Station

5. Bus No. 82: NDA Gate no 10 – PMC

6. Bus No. 24: Katraj – Maharashtra Housing Board

7. Bus No. 103: Katraj – Kothrud Depot

8. Bus No. 64: Hadapsar – Warje Malwadi

9. Bus No. 111: Bhekrainagar – PMC

10. Bus No. 167: Hadapsar – Wagholi

11. Bus No. 13: Upper Depot – Shivajinagar

12. Bus No. 11: Market Yard – Pimple Gurav

13. Bus No. 170: Pune Station – Kondhwa Khurd

14. Bus No. 322: Akurdi Railway Station – PCMC

15. Bus No. 372: Nigdi – Megapolis Hinjawadi

16. Bus No. 367: Bhosari – Nigdi

17. Bus No. 355: Chikhali – Dange Chowk

PMPML encourages all women passengers to avail themselves of this special bus service provided at no cost in honor of International Women’s Day.

International Women's Day

International Women's Day, celebrated annually on March 8, is a global event that honours the achievements and contributions of women throughout history. It is a day to recognise the progress made in terms of gender equality and women's rights. The day also serves as a call to action to address the ongoing challenges and inequalities faced by women worldwide.

International Women's Day is marked by various activities, events, and initiatives that highlight women's accomplishments and advocate for gender parity. It is an opportunity to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women, while also raising awareness about the work that still needs to be done to achieve true gender equality. Themes for International Women's Day often revolve around issues such as women's rights, gender-based violence, equal opportunities, and empowerment.

The day is observed globally, with organisations, governments, and individuals participating in events and campaigns to promote gender equality and celebrate the achievements of women in all fields.