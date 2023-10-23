 Pune: PMPML Introduces Cashless Payment Facility For Bus Passes
It will be available at all 40 pass issuance centres of PMPML across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 23, 2023, 02:04 PM IST
In a move aimed at digitalisation and enhancing customer convenience, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) introduced a QR code-based payment system for bus passes on Monday.

"Now, passengers can conveniently make payments for their bus passes using any payment app by scanning a QR code (UPI) available at all 40 pass issuance centres of PMPML across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad," PMPML announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

PMPML Introduces QR Code Attendance System For Employees

The PMPML has implemented a 'Location-Based QR Code' system to track employee attendance efficiently. This initiative aims to monitor punctuality and ensure that employees adhere to their work schedules. The new attendance system has been rolled out across all PMPML facilities, including bus depots and offices.

"To make PMPML more efficient, the Chairman and Managing Director of PMPML Sachindra Pratap Singh (IAS) has successfully implemented many measures and innovative activities since assuming the post of CMD. Under his guidance, the staff and the officers attend their workplace at the allotted time. The attendance record through the 'Location Base QR Code' has been started in all the offices and depots of the corporation to give reliable and relentless service to the passengers," PMPML said in a post.

"The 'RTMS Cargo FL' mobile app created by the corporation to streamline the work allows all the workers and officers of the corporation to attend work by scanning the 'Location Base QR code' installed at the entrance of all offices and depots while coming to work. The salaries of all the staff and officers will get paid whereas passengers will get proper and reliable service," it added.

