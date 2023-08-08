Pune: PMPML Implements Safety Measures: Bus Drivers Restricted from Working Extra Hours |

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) administration is taking big steps to keep passengers safe. It has decided that bus drivers shouldn't work extra hours anymore. This important decision is supported by the leader of PMPML, Sachchindra Pratap Singh. It applies to drivers who work directly for PMPML and those who work for other companies. The main reason for this is to prevent accidents caused by tired drivers and make public transportation safer for everyone.



After looking at recent accidents in Pune, they noticed something worrying: many of these accidents happened with buses owned by other companies. The drivers of these buses often worked longer hours because of how they were paid. Instead of getting a fixed salary, they were paid based on how many trips they made or how long they worked. While this might have saved money for the companies, it made passengers less safe.

PMPML wants to help drivers stay less tired and more alert

To fix this, PMPML is taking action. Sachchindra Pratap Singh, the leader of PMPML, has told all drivers that no matter where they work, they shouldn't work extra hours. By stopping overtime, PMPML wants to help drivers stay less tired and more alert, which will make bus rides safer for passengers.



To really solve this problem, PMPML's bosses are suggesting that companies pay their drivers a fixed salary. This would give drivers a stable income and also make their work environment safer. Tired drivers are more likely to cause accidents, so this change is important.



According to official papers, PMPML has 2,181 buses. About 1,100 to 1,200 of these buses are owned by six other companies, and the rest belong to PMPML directly. This big decision to stop extra work shows that PMPML cares a lot about passenger safety, no matter whose buses they are.

