Pune Residents To Rally On August Kranti Day For Better Civic Facilities In 'Chalo PMC' March

Residents of Pune are gearing up for a protest march named 'Chalo PMC' scheduled for today, to voice their concerns over inadequate civic amenities. The demonstration aims to address various pressing issues faced by Punekars and will involve marching to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) office and encircling it as a part of the protest.

Residents have been appealed to write letters about the issues with signatures of the fellow residents and join the protest.

Organized by concerned residents, the 'Chalo PMC' initiative seeks to highlight persistent problems impacting daily life in Pune. Among the grievances to be raised are traffic congestion causing air and noise pollution, severe parking shortages, unattended heaps of garbage emitting foul odors, and the release of untreated sewage into the river, contributing to river pollution.

Additionally, the chopping down of trees along river banks, justified by river bank improvement projects, and the use of concrete in the riverbed for embankments and road construction, leading to potential safety hazards, are further concerns.

The press release stated that despite a substantial annual budget allocation of ten thousand crore rupees for PMC, a clear prioritization and roadmap for addressing these issues seems absent. "Despite being under the administrative oversight of the Municipal Commissioner for the past year and a half, Pune's problems have not only remained unsolved but have escalated," it added.

Citizens plan to gather on August Kranti Day, August 9, to demand a town hall meeting with PMC officials. Their objective is to secure a concrete timeline and a roadmap outlining the resolution of these pressing problems. The initiative aims to advocate for a garbage-free city, pothole-free roads, efficient traffic management, a clean and pollution-free river, widespread parking availability, and an improved public transportation system.

