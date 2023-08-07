Pune Metro Sets New Ridership Record; Total Weekend Ridership Crosses 1.5 Lakh |

The Pune Metro's extended routes have been garnering significant attention and approval from commuters, and the service reached a new milestone on Sunday with the highest-ever ridership in the history of Pune Metro. An astounding 96,498 individuals utilized the metro service on that particular day.

Among all the metro stations, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Metro Station emerged as the most frequented, recording a remarkable ridership of 13,393 passengers. Close behind were Civil Court Shivajinagar with 11,301 riders, Vanaz with 9,928, and Ruby Hall Clinic with 9,872 passengers. Notably, the PCMC Metro Station has consistently demonstrated a strong response since the launch of Pune Metro's extended route connecting Pimpri Chinchwad with Pune City, maintaining exceptional performance for two consecutive days and securing the position as the top-performing station.

The preceding Saturday also witnessed impressive figures, with a total of 57,652 passengers utilizing the Pune Metro service. Officials credit the surge in ridership over the weekend to the strategic implementation of a 30% fare discount announced by Pune Metro. This incentive proved to be a key driver behind the increased ridership on Saturdays and Sundays, as many commuters took the opportunity to enjoy a leisurely joyride on the metro.

The extended routes of Pune Metro between Civil Court to Phugewadi and Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 2. This expansion undoubtedly contributed to the surge in commuter numbers and further boosted the metro's popularity among the citizens of Pune.

The newly operational metro stretch has significantly reduced travel time, making the journey between Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad a mere 20 minutes, compared to the previous 1 to 1.5 hours of travel time. This time-saving convenience has been widely appreciated by commuters.

