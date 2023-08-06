Amrit Bharat Station: Foundation Stone Laid For 3 Stations Of Pune Division |

Sixteen stations of Central Railway's Pune division will be redeveloped as part of the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing on Sunday, an official said.







The event included three stations in the first phase from the Pune division of Central Railway – Akurdi, Talegaon, and Kolhapur. At Akurdi, the function was graced by Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Maharashtra, and Guardian Minister of Pune, Chandrakant Patil, along with other dignitaries. Similarly, a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Dhananjay Mahadik, and several other dignitaries attended the event at Kolhapur. While freedom fighter Balasaheb Jambhulkar and several other dignitaries graced the function at Talegaon.

508 railway stations will be redeveloped

As part of the scheme, 508 railway stations will be redeveloped into world-class ones across India, including 44 in Maharashtra. Ministry of Railways has formulated a policy for Major Upgradation of Railway While 1309 stations of Indian Railways have been nominated for redevelopment. This includes 76 stations of Central Railways including 16 stations of Pune Division. Kolhapur, Hathkanangale, Sangli, Karad, Satara, Wathar, Lonand, Talegaon, Dehu Road, Akurdi, Chinchwad, Hadapsar, Uruli, Kedgaon, Baramati & Phaltan stations over Pune division have been nominated for redevelopment under the scheme. For Central Railways, funds of Rs.1720 Crores including Rs.303.78 Crores for the Pune division have been provided in the year 2023-24 to execute various works under the scheme in Phase-1 which is expected to be completed within a year.







The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme envisions continuous development of stations based on long-term master planning, catering to the needs and patronage of the station. The proposed works under this scheme include new station buildings, improved facades, better-circulating areas, enhanced platforms with shelters, multiple wide-foot over bridges, lifts, escalators, improved lighting, better restroom facilities, waiting rooms, cafes, improved interiors, and more.







Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering through video conferencing, emphasizing the significance of modernizing railway stations to enhance passenger comfort and overall travel experience.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)