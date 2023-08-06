WATCH: Amit Shah Shares Stage With Ajit Pawar In Pune, Says 'He Is At The Right Place After Long Time'

Amit Shah Shares Stage With Ajit Pawar In Pune | Twitter

Pune, August 6: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday shared the dais with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at an event in Maharashtra's Pune and said the latter is at the “right place”. "Ajit Dada (Pawar) has come for the first time after becoming the Deputy CM and I am sharing the stage with him, I want to tell him that after a long time, you are sitting at the right place,” Shah said.

"This was the right place but you took too long to come," he said. Shah, who also holds the Cooperation portfolio, is in Pune as part of a 2-day visit, was speaking at an event organised to launch the digital portal of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies office in Pune.

Ajit Pawar, along with some of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislatures, switched over to the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)-led Maharashtra government recently. Pawar was soon sworn in as a Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Maharashtra’s other Deputy Chief Minister is BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis.

