Maharashtra: Battle For NCP Control Reaches Election Commission; Ajit Pawar Expresses Chief Ministerial Aspirations

New Delhi: On Wednesday, the Election Commission received a petition from Ajit Pawar's faction claiming the party symbol of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Along with the petition, 40 affidavits in support of Ajit Pawar from Members of Parliament and legislators of his faction were also submitted. In response, the Sharad Pawar group has filed a caveat, urging to be heard first.

Sharad Pawar exudes confidence

Addressing the situation, Sharad Pawar stated firmly that he will not allow anyone to snatch his party's symbol after Ajit Pawar's move. He emphasised his experience of fighting on various symbols in the past and expressed confidence that such tactics would not work against him.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, the state election commission (SEC) has initiated preparations for all pending local body polls, anticipating them to be held in September-October this year. The SEC has instructed its staff to have the voter list ready by September for all civic bodies, zilla parishads, and nagar panchayats where elections are due.

The timing of these preparations comes shortly after a significant portion of the NCP broke away from the Opposition and joined the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) government. The SEC clarified that this is a routine exercise carried out before every election, and no official dates for the polls have been announced yet.

It's worth noting that the state must constitute a dedicated Other Backward Class (OBC) commission to implement the OBC quota in local body polls, as directed by the Supreme Court in March of the previous year. However, the matter remains pending in court.

All eyes are set on the BMC elections

Notably, elections have been overdue for nearly a year in 15 corporations in the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is currently ruled by the Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena. The delay in BMC's mayoral elections, in particular, has piqued curiosity, and due to the impact of Covid waves, the polls were postponed by the government. As the terms of 24 municipal corporations have also expired, all eyes are set on the BMC elections.

