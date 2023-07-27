Maharashtra Rains: Dy CM Ajit Pawar Seeks Concrete Proposals For Landslide-Prone Areas

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar | File Photo

In a video conference with collectors and other officials held on Wednesday to review the state's emergency preparedness, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar instructed them to present concrete proposals for resettling villages in landslide-prone areas and to ensure desilting and the removal of encroachments in riverbeds to avoid flooding.

Pawar assured officials that the government would provide adequate funds for disaster management and relief measures, emphasising the importance of rehabilitating those affected by disasters.

The DCM also reviewed the state's flood and drought conditions and directed officials to use the zilla parishads and state disaster relief fund for cleaning roads and houses with silt post-floods. He stressed the need to keep rivers, streams, and nullahs unblocked to manage floods effectively and ensure an adequate supply of diesel for vehicles used in desilting and other disaster management works.

Additionally, Pawar instructed officials to transfer ex gratia amounts to affected citizens immediately in the event of disaster-related deaths. Each district has been given an advance fund of Rs30 lakh, with more funds available upon demand.

Civic body inspects vulnerable areas

Treading on a cautious note after the Irshalwadi landslide, the BMC officials inspected vulnerable areas in the eastern suburbs, including Ghatkopar, Kurla, Vikhroli and Bhandup. The team of experts also guided the residents on a quick lifesaving response. Last week, a few landslide incidents occurred in Ghatkopar and Andheri. “During the inspection, we checked the soil, dangerous trees, condition of houses, number of residents etc. Our team selected volunteers from the area and shared basic information like how to respond during a calamity, what precautions to take, how to give first-aid,” said a senior civic official.

Read Also Ajit Pawar Urges NCP Supporters To Refrain From Demanding CM Seat For Him After Strain On Ruling...

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)