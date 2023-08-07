Maharashtra: Huge Container Overturned At Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Traffic Movement Affected; No Casualties Reported

Twitter

A big container overturned on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday evening, causing a massive traffic jam on the way towards Pune. As per the latest information, civic authorities are swiftly working at the spot to remove the container and clear the traffic. No casualties have been reported so far.

In the purported video of the incident posted on Twitter, the brown-coloured overturned container can be seen at the divider at what looks like the ghat region of the Expressway. Traffic police personnel along with an ambulance and medical staff can also be seen near the container.

Watch the video here:

(This is developing news. More details will be added shortly.)

