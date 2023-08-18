Pune: PMC's Property Tax Lottery Results On August 20 |

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is all set to hold a lottery draw event on August 20 at Balveer Shirish Kumar Secondary School's 1st Floor Hall, Modern High School, opposite Police Colony. This initiative aims to encourage property owners within PMC's jurisdiction to pay their 2023-24 taxes on time.

As part of the lottery scheme, property owners who have paid their full taxes by the due date become eligible for the draw. Exciting prizes await the lucky winners, including five petrol cars, 15 electric bikes, 15 mobile phones, and 10 laptops. Winners will be given prizes by Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil.

The event will see the participation of esteemed dignitaries, including Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kunal Khemnar, Deputy Commissioner, Head of Taxation and Tax Collection Ajit Deshmukh, and other officials.

