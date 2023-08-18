Pune: 46-Year-Old Man Loses Over 50K After Getting Scammed On Pretext Of Date

Representative Image

Pune: In a startling incident that unfolded on August 16th, a 46-year-old man was reportedly looted in the Warje area of Pune by an unknown individual who had established contact through Facebook. The victim, identified as Rajan Kolhe, was led to believe he was interacting with a woman named Manisha on the social media platform. However, what seemed like an innocent online connection quickly turned into a distressing ordeal.

The fraudulent account holder, operating under the pseudonym Manisha, employed deceptive tactics to gain the victim's trust. After initiating contact via Facebook, the scammer engaged the victim in conversations that ultimately led to the proposition of a meeting near the Swarna Hotel. Falling victim to the illusion of a potential date, Kolhe ventured to the designated location.

Upon reaching the vicinity of the hotel, Kolhe was met by two unknown individuals who posed as cybercrime police officers. Seizing the opportunity to exploit their victim's vulnerability, they confronted Kolhe with false accusations, claiming that he had been involved in illegal activities targeting women. Leveraging fear and intimidation, the perpetrators coerced Kolhe into compliance, coercing him to accompany them to a supposed police chowki.It was during this distressing encounter that the true motives of the impostors became apparent.

Despite presenting themselves as law enforcement personnel, the individuals were nothing more than criminals orchestrating an elaborate scam. Threatening harm and legal consequences, they demanded Kolhe's cooperation in their scheme.Under duress, Kolhe was forced to withdraw a significant sum of money amounting to Rs. 56,000 from his ATM account. The criminals demonstrated a shocking level of deception, preying on the victim's anxiety and desperation, ultimately swindling him out of his hard-earned funds.

The incident was promptly reported to the local authorities, leading to a case being registered at the Warje police station. API Alekar has been assigned to investigate the matter thoroughly. The charges brought against the two unidentified culprits include sections under the Indian Penal Code: 392 (Robbery), 420 (Fraud), 506 (Criminal Intimidation), 170 (Personating a Public Servant), 384 (Extortion), and 34 (Common Intention).

