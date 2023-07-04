Pune: Woman Duped Of 6.5 Lakhs In Matrimony Scam | Representative Image

A case has come to light where a young woman was deceived of ₹6.66 lakh by a man she met on an online matrimony website. The police have registered a case against Abhijit Prakash Bhalerao (28), a resident of Ashoknagar, Nashik. The complaint was filed by the victim at the Faraskhana police station.

According to the complaint, the victim and the accused, Bhalerao, connected on a marriage registration website. Bhalerao convinced the young woman to marry him and subsequently extorted money from her and her mother on various pretexts. He claimed that his sister was hospitalized and her cousin had met with an accident, using these excuses to extort money.

Over time, Bhalerao managed to extract ₹6.66 lahks from the victim and her mother, depositing the money into the bank accounts of his father and sister. Suspicions arose in the young woman's mind, leading her to request money from Bhalerao. While he returned some amount, he refused to pay the remaining sum. Realizing that she had been a victim of fraud, she lodged a complaint with the police.

Read Also Bus Fire Tragedy: Pune RTO Puts Private Travel Vehicles Under Scanner