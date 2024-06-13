 Pune: PMC Standing Committee Sanctions ₹87 Crore For Garbage Plants In Handewadi, Ramtekdi
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PMC Standing Committee Sanctions ₹87 Crore For Garbage Plants In Handewadi, Ramtekdi

Pune: PMC Standing Committee Sanctions ₹87 Crore For Garbage Plants In Handewadi, Ramtekdi

“This project will solve the garbage disposal issue in the city," said Municipal Commissioner Dr Rajendra Bhosale

Indu BhagatUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) | Anand Chaini

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Standing Committee on Thursday sanctioned ₹87 crore for garbage plants in Handewadi and Ramtekdi.

In Handewadi, the capacity of the solid waste processing plant will be increased to 75 metric tonnes from 25 metric tonnes. The project will be commissioned for 15 years with maintenance and repairs. The tender has been awarded to Adarsh Bharat Enviro Pvt Ltd at the lowest bid of ₹57.59 crore. Along with this, a tender of ₹29.47 crore was approved for running the 75-metric-tonne waste treatment plant at Ramtekdi for 10 years, including maintenance and repairs.

After the lifting of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections, these projects have been approved.

Read Also
Pune Porsche Crash Case: Anil Deshmukh Makes Explosive Allegation, Claims 'Preparations Made To...
article-image

34 villages have been included in the PMC, expanding its area to 516 square kilometres. The city is growing rapidly due to increasing urbanisation, generating 2,300 to 2,400 metric tonnes of waste daily. It is necessary to dispose of this waste scientifically, necessitating the establishment of solid waste treatment facilities in different parts of the city. Currently, PMC has a 25-metric-tonne solid waste processing project at Handewadi. The capacity of this project will now be increased to 75 metric tonnes.

Mechanical maintenance, repair, and construction work for this project are to be done by the concerned contractor. In this project, a tipping fee of ₹599 per metric tonne will be paid for the first year. The annual rate hike for this project has been reduced by 1 per cent from 9 per cent. The transport and electricity bill of this waste project will be given to the concerned contractor, and PMC will not spend from its pocket. The PMC had invited a tender for this work, and a total of four companies participated in this tender process. Among them, the lowest amount was the tender of ₹57.59 crore by Adarsh Bharat Enviro Pvt. Ltd.

Read Also
PUNE VIDEO: Sassoon Hospital Doctor Caught On Camera Demanding ₹24,500 From 17-Year-Old Patient;...
article-image

Municipal Commissioner Dr Rajendra Bhosale had placed the proposal in this regard before the standing committee for approval, and the tender has been approved. “This project will solve the garbage disposal issue in the city," he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PUNE VIDEO: Residents Stage Demonstration Against PMC Officials After Woman Crushed To Death By...

PUNE VIDEO: Residents Stage Demonstration Against PMC Officials After Woman Crushed To Death By...

Rain-Related Incidents Claim 14 Lives in Marathwada; 11 Due to Lightning Strikes

Rain-Related Incidents Claim 14 Lives in Marathwada; 11 Due to Lightning Strikes

Aurangabad: District Collector Conducts Surprise Inspections at Seed Shops

Aurangabad: District Collector Conducts Surprise Inspections at Seed Shops

Aurangabad: Milk Producers Receive ₹2.86 Crore in State Funds

Aurangabad: Milk Producers Receive ₹2.86 Crore in State Funds

Pune: PMC Standing Committee Sanctions ₹87 Crore For Garbage Plants In Handewadi, Ramtekdi

Pune: PMC Standing Committee Sanctions ₹87 Crore For Garbage Plants In Handewadi, Ramtekdi