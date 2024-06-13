Pune: PMC Standing Committee Sanctions ₹87 Crore For Garbage Plants In Handewadi, Ramtekdi

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) | Anand Chaini

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Standing Committee on Thursday sanctioned ₹87 crore for garbage plants in Handewadi and Ramtekdi.

In Handewadi, the capacity of the solid waste processing plant will be increased to 75 metric tonnes from 25 metric tonnes. The project will be commissioned for 15 years with maintenance and repairs. The tender has been awarded to Adarsh Bharat Enviro Pvt Ltd at the lowest bid of ₹57.59 crore. Along with this, a tender of ₹29.47 crore was approved for running the 75-metric-tonne waste treatment plant at Ramtekdi for 10 years, including maintenance and repairs.

After the lifting of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections, these projects have been approved.

34 villages have been included in the PMC, expanding its area to 516 square kilometres. The city is growing rapidly due to increasing urbanisation, generating 2,300 to 2,400 metric tonnes of waste daily. It is necessary to dispose of this waste scientifically, necessitating the establishment of solid waste treatment facilities in different parts of the city. Currently, PMC has a 25-metric-tonne solid waste processing project at Handewadi. The capacity of this project will now be increased to 75 metric tonnes.

Mechanical maintenance, repair, and construction work for this project are to be done by the concerned contractor. In this project, a tipping fee of ₹599 per metric tonne will be paid for the first year. The annual rate hike for this project has been reduced by 1 per cent from 9 per cent. The transport and electricity bill of this waste project will be given to the concerned contractor, and PMC will not spend from its pocket. The PMC had invited a tender for this work, and a total of four companies participated in this tender process. Among them, the lowest amount was the tender of ₹57.59 crore by Adarsh Bharat Enviro Pvt. Ltd.

Municipal Commissioner Dr Rajendra Bhosale had placed the proposal in this regard before the standing committee for approval, and the tender has been approved. “This project will solve the garbage disposal issue in the city," he said.