 Pune: PMC Simplifies Complaint Filing Process For Residents - All You Need To Know
Residents can raise various issues, including obtaining birth and death certificates, building permissions, clogged drains, closed streetlights, encroachments, parking issues, etc

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) | Anand Chaini

Filing complaints with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has now become more convenient for residents, thanks to the introduction of a streamlined process. Complaints can be lodged via a toll-free number (18001030222) or WhatsApp (9689900002), offering residents an easier way to voice their concerns.

Upon lodging a complaint, residents receive a token number and information about the expected resolution deadline, ensuring transparency and accountability in the complaint resolution process.

Residents can raise various issues, including obtaining birth and death certificates, building permissions, clogged drains, closed streetlights, encroachments, parking issues, garbage disposal, pollution, stray street dogs, property tax, trimming tree branches, clean public toilets, and access to clean drinking water.

Additionally, residents have the opportunity to address local issues during monthly mohalla committee meetings held in ward offices, where assistant commissioners are present to listen and take action on community concerns.

