Pune: PMC plans water cuts in parts of city tomorrow | Representative Image

The Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) water supply department announced water cuts for parts of cities on Tuesday and Wednesday due to maintenance work at the Wadgaon Water Purification/Treatment Plant.

The water will be supplied late and with low pressure on Wednesday morning, the PMC informed in a statement.

Following areas will have water cut

Hingane, Anandnagar, Vadgaon, Dhyari, Rajyog Society and Parajpe Parisar, Vishranti Nagar, Sun City Road, Manikbaug.