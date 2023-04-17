Pune: PMC plans water cuts in parts of city tomorrow

The Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) water supply department announced water cuts for parts of cities on Tuesday and Wednesday due to maintenance work at the Wadgaon Water Purification/Treatment Plant.
The water will be supplied late and with low pressure on Wednesday morning, the PMC informed in a statement.
Following areas will have water cut
Hingane, Anandnagar, Vadgaon, Dhyari, Rajyog Society and Parajpe Parisar, Vishranti Nagar, Sun City Road, Manikbaug.
