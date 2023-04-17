 Pune: PMC plans water cuts in parts of city tomorrow
Pune: PMC plans water cuts in parts of city tomorrow

Pune: PMC plans water cuts in parts of city tomorrow

The water will be supplied late and with low pressure on Wednesday morning, the PMC informed in a statement.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 03:23 PM IST
Pune: PMC plans water cuts in parts of city tomorrow | Representative Image

The Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) water supply department announced water cuts for parts of cities on Tuesday and Wednesday due to maintenance work at the Wadgaon Water Purification/Treatment Plant. 

The water will be supplied late and with low pressure on Wednesday morning, the PMC informed in a statement. 

Following areas will have water cut

Hingane, Anandnagar, Vadgaon, Dhyari, Rajyog Society and Parajpe Parisar, Vishranti Nagar, Sun City Road, Manikbaug. 

