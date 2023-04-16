Pune: AAP city unit protests against Kejriwal’s questioning by CBI | FPJ

As a part of a campaign against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s questioning by the CBI in the Delhi excise policy case, the leaders of the Pune unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a silent protest with black ribbons tied on their arms near the Mahatma Gandhi statue outside Pune railway station on Sunday.

The protest was held under the leadership of State Organizer and Pune City Working President Vijay Kumbhar.

"Now the popularity of AAP, which has become a national party, is rising rapidly across the country, that is why the Modi government is making all efforts to put the party in trouble," Kumbhar.

While Pune district president Mukund Kirdat said that Kejriwal directly accused Modi of investing black money in Adani's companies thus the conspiracy was being hatched against Kejriwal to save Adani since then.

Pune City Coordinator Dr Abhijit More said that this is an undeclared emergency and every party worker will take to the streets for the truth.

Several party workers of the party participated in this protest.

AAP leaders detained in Delhi

Meanwhile, in Delhi, AAP leaders including Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Atishi, Kailash Gahlot and Saurabh Bharadwaj who were protesting outside the CBI office earlier today against CM Arvind Kejriwal's questioning by CBI were detained and brought to Najafgarh police station.

The CBI summoned Kejriwal to its office to answer questions from the investigation team as a witness in the excise policy case, according to a notice issued by the agency.

Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal's former deputy in the Delhi government, was arrested last month in the case.

The AAP has called the case a conspiracy against its leaders.

The allegations relate to the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22. The CBI is probing into allegations of bribes paid by liquor traders to get licences.

The AAP has strongly refuted these charges but its government later scrapped the policy.

