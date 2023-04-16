Pune: City women draped in six yards of pure grace take to roads for Saree Run held in city |

Hundreds of women draped in beautiful sarees including members of the Army Wives Welfare Association graced the Taneira Saree Run on the lush green campus of Pune University on April 16.

The 3-km Saree Run was launched at the Khashaba Jadhav Krida Sankul in Pune University on Sunday morning.

Taneira Saree Run aims to inspire and encourage women to prioritise their health, regardless of social standing, age or attire.

Esteemed members of #SouthernStar #AWWA, graced the Taneira #SareeRun on the lush green campus of #PuneUniversity on 16th April. This splendid event aimed to inspire & encourage women to prioritise their health, regardless of social standing, age or attire#NaariShakti #fitness pic.twitter.com/wIK3oGTfPT — Southern Command INDIAN ARMY (@IaSouthern) April 16, 2023

Breaking the stereotypes

This month the event was held in Pune after the March event in Kolkata. The next events will be held in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

As per the statement by the organisers, "The Saree Run is an attempt to change the narrative that fitness needs specific attire. Embracing fitness should be easy without any inhibitions. It is all about breaking the stereotypical thought process because we believe women’s fitness needs serious encouragement."