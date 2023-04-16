Pune: CDS General Anil Chauhan visits Bharat Forge | HQ IDS

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan visited the headquarters of Southern Command along with Bharat Forge and Kalyani Center for Tech and Innovation in Pune on Saturday, a defence statement said.

He addressed officers of the Southern Command highlighting issues of jointness, the transformation of the armed forces and self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector.

During the visit to Bharat Forge, he interacted with Baba Kalyani and visited manufacturing units and labs. He was briefed on the ongoing industrial defence projects undertaken by the firm.

Gen Anil Chauhan, #CDS visited @BharatForgeLtd & Kalyani Center for Tech & Innovation, #Pune. He interacted with Mr Baba Kalyani, Chairman & visited manufacturing units & labs. CDS was briefed on the ongoing industrial defence projects undertaken by the firm#AatmanirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/sGmr8gyHnX — HQ IDS (@HQ_IDS_India) April 15, 2023

General Anil Chauhan, #CDS visited HQ Southern Command, #Pune. He addressed officers of @IaSouthern highlighting issues of Jointness, Transformation of the Armed Forces & Self Reliance in the defence manufacturing sector.#OnPathToTransformation #aatmanirbharbharat@adgpi pic.twitter.com/MLV7U3hIGz — HQ IDS (@HQ_IDS_India) April 15, 2023

A day before to Pune visit, Chauhan visited the headquarters of the Western Naval Command in Mumbai and was briefed about its operational preparedness.

Gen Chauhan, the country's top military officer, on Friday also visited the latest frontline destroyer INS Mormugao, submarine INS Vela and facilities at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai.

He was familiarised with the progress in naval shipbuilding and indigenisation during his visit to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, a defence statement informed.

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, visited HQWNC on April 14 and interacted with Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, FOC-in-C Western Naval Command, a defence statement said on Saturday.

"He was briefed on the role, responsibilities and operational preparedness of the Western Naval Command and measures instituted to safeguard the western seaboard," the statement said.

Chauhan addressed and interacted with senior officers of the three services and provided guidance to them to be ready, resurgent and relevant in the current era.