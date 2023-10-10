Pune: PMC Offers Rs 25,000 And Rs 15,000 Financial Aid For Higher Education To 10th And 12th Pass Students; Criteria Inside | Anand Chaini

The Pune Municipal Corporation's Social Development Department is offering financial support for the higher education of students residing within the municipal limits.

This assistance is available to students who have passed their 10th and 12th exams under Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Scheme (Rs 25000) and Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe scheme (Rs 15000).

The online application process for the 2023-2024 academic year will begin on October 9, 2023, at 11 am and will be open until December 29, 2023, at 5:30 pm. Students are encouraged to apply.

The eligibility criteria for financial assistance based on marks are as follows:

For Open category students: 80 percent and above

For PMC schools, Night Schools, and OBC category students: 70 percent and above

For students with a 40 percent disability: 65 percent and above

For children of sanitation and laborers: 65 percent and above

