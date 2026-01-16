Nashik: Director Nagraj Manjule, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik Selected For 27th Girna Gaurav Award |

Nashik: Director Nagraj Manjule, who gave the Marathi film industry a historically successful film like "Sairat," and Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, who strengthened the rule of law in Nashik city, these two prominent figures will soon be seen together on the same platform. Nagraj Manjule and Sandeep Karnik have been selected for the 27th Girna Gaurav Award, presented by the Girna Gaurav Pratishthan. These awards will be distributed on April 5, 2026, at the Mahakavi Kalidas Kala Mandir by dignitaries.

Nagraj Manjule created a sensation throughout India with his film "Sairat." This film became the highest-grossing film in the Marathi film industry, and consequently, he also gained attention in the Hindi film industry. He has made select films, tackling unique subjects and giving opportunities to unconventional artists. Everyone eagerly awaits each of his films. On the other hand, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik's career in Nashik has been divided into two phases: failure and success. Until the latter half of last year, he was criticised by ordinary citizens, traders, industrialists, and women due to the rising crime rate in the city. However, he later initiated decisive action. Criminals were left with nowhere to hide, and the people of Nashik began to praise him. Currently, he is at the peak of his popularity.

The Girna Gaurav Pratishthan has selected a total of six personalities for this year's awards. This includes film director Nagraj Manjule (Pune), Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik (Nashik), journalist Vilas Bade, who works for the welfare of farmers, and ideal teacher Dattatraya Ware Guruji (Pune), who has taken a Zilla Parishad school to the global level. Other awardees include Sahakar Maharshi Shriram Shete (Dindori), Prakash Dayma (Niphad) for public service, social worker Mukteshwar Shettywar (Nashik), Varsha Thakare (Dhule) for exemplary village service, yoga guru Pragya Patil (Nashik), social worker Prakashchandra Sonagra (Satana), Shailendra Sonje (Malegaon) for exemplary service in education, and social worker Ratan Chaudhary (Surgana).

The Girna Gaurav Award is a prestigious award given to eminent personalities from North Maharashtra who have contributed to social, literary, educational, cooperative, artistic, and musical fields. This year marks the 27th year of the award, which consists of a certificate of honour and a memento. The award selection committee included Shivraj Narwade, Vidyanand Patil, Bhagwan Gaikwad, Bhausaheb Rajole, Anil Nikam, and Ashok Patil. This information was provided by Suresh Pawar, the president of the foundation.