Nashik: 42nd International Geography Conference To Be Held At KTHM College On January 19-20 | Sourced

Nashik : The 42nd International Geography Conference will be held at KTHM College of the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj on January 19 and 20, 2026. This conference is being organised jointly by the Maharashtra Geographical Association, Pune, and the Department of Geography, KTHM College. The theme of the conference is "Geographical Science, Society and Sustainable Development".

At this conference, experts from various fields across India will present research on geography, environment, climate change, and international developments in the changing social landscape. Professors and research students from various universities will participate. Approximately 350 researchers and students from India and abroad will present their research.

The conference will be inaugurated by Adv. Nitin Thakare, General Secretary of the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj. The college principal, Prof. Dr KM Ahire, and the Head of the Geography Department, Dr. DN Pawar, have appealed to researchers in the fields of geography, science, and environment to participate in large numbers.

KTHM College, established in 1969, is affiliated with Savitribai Phule Pune University. The college is spread over 37 acres on the banks of the Godavari River and has received an A++ grade from NAAC. The Geography Department has previously organised several conferences and research programs. This conference, focusing on environmental protection, climate change, and sustainable development, will be significant for researchers in Nashik and North Maharashtra.

The conference will include paper presentations, seminars, and special lectures. The organisers have urged researchers to participate in large numbers.