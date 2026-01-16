Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: All Muslim Candidates Win In Ward No 19 (Kondhwa Khurd-Kausar Bagh); 3 From Congress, 1 From NCP-SP | Anand Chaini

All Muslim candidates have won from Ward No. 19 (Kondhwa Khurd–Kausar Bagh) in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections. Three of these candidates are from the Congress party, while the remaining one is from the NCP-SP.

Congress’s Tasleem Shaikh has won from the ‘A’ seat, Asiya Maniyar from the ‘B’ seat, Kashif Sayyad from the ‘C’ seat, and NCP-SP’s Gafoor Pathan from the ‘D’ seat.

Ward No. 19 recorded a voter turnout of 47.97%. A total of 49,538 voters cast their votes, which included 26,116 male voters, 23,421 female voters, and one transgender voter.

Meanwhile, polling took place in Pune for 163 seats, as two BJP candidates, Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap from Ward No. 35, were already elected unopposed.

Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Police, said that overall polling in Pune on Thursday was peaceful, barring seven to eight complaints of money distribution and chaos at some polling booths over claims of bogus voting.

Poll officials said that 26 control units and 76 ballot units were replaced following technical glitches. The CUs and BUs were replaced swiftly and the polling process continued, they added.