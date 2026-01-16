 Pune Election Results: BJP's Kunal Tilak Wins From Ward No 25 (Shaniwar Peth-Mahatma Phule Mandai) As Saffron Party Registers Clean Sweep
Speaking to The Free Press Journal in May this year, Kunal Tilak said he was eager to contest the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls from the Kasba Peth constituency. However, the BJP chose to give the ticket to Hemant Rasane instead

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
Pune Election Results: BJP's Kunal Tilak Wins From Ward No 25 (Shaniwar Peth-Mahatma Phule Mandai) As Saffron Party Registers Clean Sweep | FPJ Photo

Kunal Tilak, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra spokesperson and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Maharashtra vice-president, who contested the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections from Ward No. 25 (Shaniwar Peth–Mahatma Phule Mandai), has registered a victory.

Not only Tilak, but the other three BJP candidates from the ward -- Raghvendra Mankar, Swarada Bapat and Swapnali Pandit -- have also won, registering a clean sweep for the saffron party.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Free Press Journal in May this year, Tilak said he was eager to contest the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls from the Kasba Peth constituency. However, the BJP chose to give the ticket to Hemant Rasane instead.

article-image

"I wanted to contest the Assembly polls, but I didn't get the ticket. The next election is five years away, so I've decided to contest the PMC polls instead. I need to start somewhere, right? I must earn the mandate of the people and then prove my performance to my party," Tilak said.

When asked whether contesting the corporation polls would be perceived as a step down, he said, "No, not at all. I don't think it's a step down for me. Instead, I consider it a stepping stone in my political career. If you look at the BJP's structure, there's a natural progression: a corporator becomes an MLA, an MLA becomes an MP, and so on. Only a few lucky ones get to become MLAs or MPs directly."

article-image

Asked about the key issues he plans to highlight to voters in the lead-up to the polls, Tilak said he presents a different type of politics -- the politics of development. "I am young, educated, and honest. I come from a family that has maintained its integrity. I have already been speaking on developmental works, traffic, roads, and restoration of old properties in my constituency and will continue to do so. Besides, by being accessible, I will continue to gain the confidence of the people," he concluded.

