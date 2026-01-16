 Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: BJP Wins 3 Seats, NCP 1 In Ward No 20 (Shankar Maharaj Math-Bibwewadi)
BJP candidates Rajendra Shilimkar, Tanvi Divekar and Mansi Deshpande have won, while NCP’s Gaurav Ghule has secured the remaining seat

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 12:16 PM IST
The first result of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections is out. From Ward No. 20 (Shankar Maharaj Math–Bibwewadi), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won three seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has bagged one seat.

BJP candidates Rajendra Shilimkar, Tanvi Divekar and Mansi Deshpande have won, while NCP’s Gaurav Ghule has secured the remaining seat.

Ward No. 24 recorded a voter turnout of 53.50%. A total of 36,328 voters cast their votes, which included 18,682 male voters, 17,645 female voters and one transgender voter.

Meanwhile, polling took place in Pune for 163 seats, as two BJP candidates, Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap from Ward No. 35, were already elected unopposed.

Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Police, said that overall polling in Pune on Thursday was peaceful, barring seven to eight complaints of money distribution and chaos at some polling booths over claims of bogus voting.

Poll officials said that 26 control units and 76 ballot units were replaced following technical glitches. The CUs and BUs were replaced swiftly and the polling process continued, they added.

