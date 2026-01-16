Pune VIDEO: Students Made To Clean School Premises Amid Staff Shortage At PMC-Run Kothrud School | Videograb

A video has been going viral on social media where students of Meenatai Thackeray Vidya Niketan School No. 8, a Pune Municipal Corporation-run school in Kothrud, are being made to clean the school premises, allegedly in the absence of sanitation workers, which is questioned by some people about whether the students are sent to study or to clean the school.

“This issue has raised a significant question: are parents sending their children to school to receive an education or to clean the school grounds? The school education department is neglecting Pune Municipal Corporation-run schools, and due to a shortage of staff, students are being forced to clean the school instead of receiving an education,” a Kothrud-based resident said.

Alleged Staff Shortage Forces Students To Clean PMC-Run School Premises, Parents Demand Action pic.twitter.com/vOcoWaPY0y — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) January 16, 2026

“This situation is causing immense harm to the students, and the Pune Municipal Corporation Commissioner must take immediate action,” he added.

