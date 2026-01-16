 Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Polls: How Many Candidates Won Uncontested Before Final Results Of PMC & PCMC Elections?
Even before polling took place for the civic elections, four seats in Pune district were decided unopposed, giving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) an early advantage in both major municipal corporations

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Polls: How Many Candidates Won Uncontested Before Final Results Of PMC & PCMC Elections? | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pune: Even before polling took place for the civic elections, four seats in Pune district were decided unopposed, giving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) an early advantage in both major municipal corporations.

In the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), two BJP candidates were elected unopposed after all their rivals withdrew their nominations before the deadline. As a result, these seats were decided without voting, reducing the number of contested seats on polling day.

In Pune, two BJP candidates, Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap, were elected unopposed from the Suncity-Manikbaug ward after all opposition contenders withdrew their nomination papers at the last moment.

Similarly, in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), two candidates were also declared elected unopposed following the withdrawal of opposition candidates. With these developments, the BJP opened its account in both civic bodies even before voters cast their ballots.

Ravi Landge was declared elected unopposed from Ward 6B after his only rival withdrew their nomination, while BJP's candidate from Ward 10B, Supriya Chandgude, was elected unopposed in PCMC. Four candidates, including one each from NCP and MNS and two Independents, withdrew their nominations.

Polling for the remaining seats in PMC and PCMC was held on Thursday, January 15, amid average voter turnout and several on-ground issues such as EVM glitches and voter list discrepancies. While the unopposed wins were limited in number, they played a role in shaping the overall contest and political mood ahead of counting.

Election officials stated that uncontested victories are part of the electoral process and usually occur when candidates withdraw after scrutiny or due to political calculations. Counting of votes for the remaining seats began on Friday morning, and final results are expected later in the day.

Political observers noted that early wins, even in small numbers, often provide momentum and morale to parties ahead of counting, especially in closely fought civic elections like those in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

