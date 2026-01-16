Nashik: 6-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Uncovered Water Tank In Kamgarnagar | Representational image

Nashik: A pall of gloom has descended over the entire area of Kamgarnagar, Satpur in Nashik, after a 6-year-old boy died on Thursday afternoon (January 15) after falling into an uncovered water tank. The deceased boy has been identified as Kushal Jitendra Jain (age 6 years, resident of Vrindavan House, Jain Niwas, Kamgarnagar). The incident occurred around 3:30 PM.

Kushal was playing as usual with other children in the premises of Gaurav Society, located in front of his house. While playing, he suddenly went near an uncovered water tank in the society and lost his balance, falling into it. After some time, when residents noticed this, they rushed to the spot and pulled Kushal out of the water.

He had become unconscious due to water entering his nose and mouth. He was immediately admitted to a private hospital on Gangapur Road. However, due to his critical condition, he was shifted to Nashik Civil Hospital. There, after examination, the doctors declared him dead.

Kushal's father, Jitendra Jain, runs a mobile phone sales business. The Jain family is completely devastated by this sudden tragedy. Residents and relatives in the area have also been deeply shocked by the incident. The issue of the danger posed to children's lives by uncovered water tanks has once again come to the forefront. It is being said that leaving such tanks uncovered is a major act of negligence.

A case of accidental death has been registered at the Satpur police station, and further investigation is underway. Following this incident, local residents have demanded that all tanks in the society be immediately covered and that strict measures be taken for the safety of children. Since such incidents are frequently occurring in Nashik, an appeal has been made to parents and the society administrations to take special precautions.