Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: Shiv Sena (UBT) Gets First Win In Ward 16 (Hadapsar-Satavwadi); BJP Sweeps Ward 35 (Suncity-Manikbaug) |

The entire panel of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won in Ward No. 35 (Suncity-Manikbaug), and two of the four seats in Ward 16 (Hadapsar-Satavwadi) of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), with the opening of the account of Shiv Sena (UBT) through Nitin Gavvade.

As per the results declared for Ward No. 35 with all four candidates from the BJP, Jyoti Gosavi has won from the 'A' seat, Manjusha Nagpure from the 'B' seat, Sachin More from the 'C' seat and Shrikant Jagtap from the 'D' seat.

In Ward No. 16, Vaishali Bankar from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won from the 'A' seat, BJP’s Ujwala Jangale won from the 'B' seat, Nitin Gavvade of ShivSena (Uddhav Thackeray-UBT) won from the 'C' seat, and BJP’s Dilip Tupe won from the 'D' seat.

Meanwhile, polling took place for a total of 163 seats, as two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap from Ward No. 35, were already elected unopposed.

Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Police, said that overall polling in Pune on Thursday was peaceful, barring seven to eight complaints of money distribution and chaos at some polling booths over claims of bogus voting.

Poll officials said that 26 control units and 76 ballot units were replaced following technical glitches. The CUs and BUs were replaced swiftly, and the polling process continued, they added.

For the Pune municipal corporation elections, 165 members will be elected from 41 wards. Of these, 40 wards are four-member constituencies, and one ward is a five-member constituency. Fifteen election officers have been appointed for this election, one for each regional office.

Accordingly, the municipal corporation has announced the details of the vote counting. After ensuring that the voting machines are sealed in the presence of party representatives, the further process began. First, the postal ballots have been counted, followed by the counting of votes from the EVMs.