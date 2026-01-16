Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: BJP Wins 3 Seats In Ward No. 22 (Kashewadi-Dias Plot), Congress Gets 1 | Anand Chaini

In the Pune Municipal Corporation elections 2026, three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates and one Congress candidate have won from Ward Number 22 (Kashewadi - Dias Plot)

As per the results declared for Ward No. 22, Mrunal Kamble from the (BJP) has won from the ‘A’ seat, Rafique Shaikh from the (Congress) has won from the ‘B’ seat, Archana Patil from the (BJP) has won from the ‘C’ seat, and Vivek Yadav from the (BJP) has won from the ‘D’ seat.

While the former minister Ramesh Bagwe's son, Avinash Bagwe, and daughter-in-law, Indira Avinash Bagwe, have been defeated in Ward No. 22.

Meanwhile, polling took place for a total of 163 seats, as two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap from Ward No. 35, were already elected unopposed.

Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Police, said that overall polling in Pune on Thursday was peaceful, barring seven to eight complaints of money distribution and chaos at some polling booths over claims of bogus voting.

Poll officials said that 26 control units and 76 ballot units were replaced following technical glitches. The CUs and BUs were replaced swiftly, and the polling process continued, they added.

For the Pune municipal corporation elections, 165 members will be elected from 41 wards. Of these, 40 wards are four-member constituencies, and one ward is a five-member constituency. Fifteen election officers have been appointed for this election, one for each regional office.

Accordingly, the municipal corporation has announced the details of the vote counting. After ensuring that the voting machines are sealed in the presence of party representatives, the further process will begin. First, the postal ballots have been counted. After that, the counting of votes from the EVMs is underway.