 Pune: PMC Launches Upgraded Online Service Portal; First In Maharashtra To Deliver Certified Documents Via WhatsApp
The new system was inaugurated by Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram in the presence of Additional Commissioners MJ Pradeep Chandran, Prithviraj BP, Omprakash Divate, and E-Administrator Rahul Jagtap, along with heads of various departments.

Tuesday, October 07, 2025
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched an online service portal for citizens to access essential civic services easily from the comfort of their homes. The new portal, an upgraded version of its earlier online service portal https://services.pmc.gov.in, features a new, user-friendly design and smoother functionality.

The revamped portal brings together 97 different services under one roof. Citizens can now apply online for everything from marriage registration and pet licenses to building permissions, water connections, and property tax services. Departments such as health, encroachment, drainage, gardens and fire safety are all integrated into this digital system.

The updated platform is designed to be simple and convenient to use. Applicants can upload documents, track approvals online, and make payments securely through UPI, credit card, or RTGS.

One of the biggest improvements is the introduction of digital e-signatures, which makes the entire approval process paperless and faster. Certificates, licenses, and no-objection letters are now issued online with an official e-signature and sent directly to citizens via WhatsApp. With this, PMC has become the first municipal corporation in Maharashtra to deliver certified documents through WhatsApp, saving people time.

Officials from the Information and Technology Department said the upgraded portal aims to make public services simpler, faster, and more transparent. It’s a step towards a smarter, more connected Pune, where citizens can complete essential work with just a few clicks.

