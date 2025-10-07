 Video: Warkaris Attacked With Stones Outside Pandharpur’s Vitthal Temple
The incident took place at around 4:45 am on Tuesday, and the CCTV footage has been recovered in which the unidentified youths are seen pelting stones at Warkaris outside Pandharpur’s Vitthal Temple.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 02:02 PM IST
Video: Warkaris Attacked With Stones Outside Pandharpur’s Vitthal Temple | Video Grab

A horrifying incident has been reported from Pandharpur, where unidentified youths allegedly pelted stones at Warkaris. Some Warkaris have been injured in this attack and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital. 

The incident took place at around 4:45 am on Tuesday, and the CCTV footage has been recovered in which the unidentified youths are seen pelting stones at Warkaris outside Pandharpur's Vitthal Temple.

Reportedly, some Pune-based devotees had visited Pandharpur’s Vitthal temple to attend the early morning Kakad Aarti. Following the aarti when the warkari group was leaving through the exit door located on the western side and were clicking photographs. 

During which a group of youngsters was passing through the same corridor and one of them allegedly pushed one of the warkari, the following argument soon got escalated and the unidentified group of youth attacked the warkaris with stones which injured some of the devotees. 

The CCTV footage also displays the violent attack on the warkaris and the police are investigating into the matter. The incident has been widely condemned as warkaris are facing attack within the temple premises. 

