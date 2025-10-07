Auto Rickshaw Driver Beaten By Group In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Wakad Area Along Mumbai-Pune Highway - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: On Monday night, an auto rickshaw driver was allegedly beaten by a group of over 10 people in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Wakad area. The incident occurred late at night along the Katraj-Dehu Road Bypass of the Mumbai-Pune Highway. A video recorded at the scene shows the man being attacked.

According to available information, the man is an auto-rickshaw driver. The group reportedly knew him beforehand, and there was a past animosity between them and the rickshaw driver. Due to this, they stopped his rickshaw near Bhumkar Chowk on Sunday night and began beating him.

Wakad Police said that an investigation is ongoing and that the group will be arrested. The rickshaw driver is said to be injured and undergoing treatment. The identities of the assailants could not be confirmed. "We are finding out about the group. Action will be taken against them," said an official from Wakad Police Station.

Warkaris Beaten In Pandharpur

In a separate incident, unidentified youths attacked Warkaris by pelting stones outside Pandharpur’s Vitthal Temple at around 4:45 am on Tuesday. The incident occurred after Pune-based devotees attended the early morning Kakad Aarti. The altercation happened near the temple's western exit. Some Warkaris were injured and are receiving treatment at a private hospital.

CCTV footage has captured the attack, and police are investigating. The event has sparked widespread condemnation as Warkaris faced violence within a sacred temple precinct. Authorities are reviewing evidence to identify the assailants and ensure security for pilgrims going forward.