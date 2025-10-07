 Pune: 'The Trans Cafe' Opens In Kharadi To Empower Transgender Individuals Through Employment
Pune: 'The Trans Cafe' Opens In Kharadi To Empower Transgender Individuals Through Employment

In an attempt to provide dignified employment opportunity and giving identity to the transgender community, ‘The Trans Cafe’ has been inaugurated near City Vista in Kharadi from October 3.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 04:26 PM IST
Pune: 'The Trans Cafe' Opens In Kharadi To Empower Transgender Individuals Through Employment

In an attempt to provide dignified employment opportunity and giving identity to the transgender community, ‘The Trans Cafe’ has been inaugurated near City Vista in Kharadi from October 3.

The Trans cafe is a part of a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) education project through joint collaboration of Deutsche Bank and GAURAV, a non-profit Community-Based Organisation (CBO) with an objective to provide an inclusive space and skilling opportunity to the transgender individuals.  

Leadership skills, vocational training, employment opportunity will be provided through the cafe which will contribute to the economy by propmoting inclusiveness and considering transgender into the socio-economic fold.

“A similar successful model has been started in Mumbai through the support of Deutsche Bank. While offering on-job training, the cafe also attempts to give visibility and dignity to transgender individuals. And through the Deutsche Bank’s support, we are moving closer to our vision of a more inclusive world where every individual gets an opportunity to thrive,” said Kumar Shetty, President, GAURAV. 

Ruchi Khemka, Head – CSR, Deutsche Bank Group, India, told the Indian Express, “This initiative is a powerful example of how partnerships can drive social change, uplift marginalised communities, and create inclusive opportunities for all. We are proud to support the launch of Pune’s ‘The Trans Cafe’ as part of our continued commitment to helping shape stronger communities.”

“By providing them training and employment and engaging in community outreach, ‘The Trans Cafe’ is changing lives while challenging societal norms and creating opportunities for everyone, regardless of their background,” Khemka added.

