Pune News: Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal Faces New Arms Act Case After Police Raid In Kothrud

Pune: Police on Monday registered an offence against fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal in Pune for acquiring a passport using fraudulent means and suppressing facts, an official said.

He was charged with cheating, forgery, impersonation with violation of the Passport Act, 1967, and Aadhaar Act, 2016, said an officer from Kothrud police station.

In a related development, a fresh case under the Arms Act was registered against Ghaywal after bullets were recovered during the search of his house in Kothrud area on Monday, police said.

Ghaywal, a notorious history-sheeter wanted on charges of murder and extortion, is suspected to have fled to a foreign location even as he faces criminal charges in a road rage case in which a man was shot by Ghaywal's five to six accomplices recently.

Police have already issued a Lookout Notice against the gangster, who surprisingly managed to obtain a passport despite his criminal background.

"Following the firing incident, the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act was slapped against Ghaywal and his gang. As part of the investigation, we obtained a search warrant from the court and conducted a search at his house in Kothrud, which led to the recovery of live rounds.

"We also found some 40 to 45 documents related to the land and plotting deals. We have also seized some bank documents, gold ornaments, and some cash from his house during the search," said Sambhaji Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) of Pune Police.

Following the seizure of live rounds (bullets), an offence has been registered against Ghaywal under relevant sections of the Arms Act, he said.

Sources in Pune Police said Ghaywal might have obtained the passport illegally, as Ahilyanagar Police (formerly Ahmednagar) had given negative remarks for his address verification.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule expressed outrage over Ghaywal obtaining the passport.

"How could a person involved in serious crimes, such as drugs, go abroad on a forged passport?" she asked.

Sule stated she will raise the issue of forged passports with the External Affairs Ministry and will seek the intervention of Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

