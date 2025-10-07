50 Pune Zilla Parishad School Students Visit ISRO, 25 To Travel To NASA | Sourced

50 talented students from Zilla Parishad schools across Pune district have set out on an inspiring educational study tour to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The visit has been organised under the District Planning Fund and is exclusively designed for students of Classes VI and VII from Zilla Parishad primary schools.

The ISRO tour, scheduled from October 6 to 9, 2025, includes various organisations and science institutions.

Out of more than 17,000 applicants, students went through three rounds of competitive selection tests, after which top performers were shortlisted for various national and international educational tours. Under this programme, 25 students will visit NASA, 50 students are currently touring ISRO, 50 students will soon go on a study tour to Delhi, and 100 students will visit Mumbai for similar educational experiences.

Santosh Dhoke, Airport Director, expressed that for most of these young participants, this journey also marks their first-ever flight experience, adding an extra layer of excitement and pride. Before departure, students were given a briefing at Pune Airport about flight safety, boarding procedures, and travel etiquette.

Other officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and IndiGo Airlines were present to see off the enthusiastic group.

This visionary initiative has been launched under the leadership of the Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Pune, Gajanan Patil, and Education Officer (Primary), Sanjay Naikde, to nurture scientific curiosity and provide real-world exposure to young rural minds.